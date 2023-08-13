This transfer window has seen many midfielders go for more than 100m. Declan Rice joined Arsenal for a club-record fee, and Moises Caicedo will also have a three-figure price tag regardless of whether he joins Chelsea or Liverpool. However, Jude Bellingham is the midfielder that clearly looks like a 100m midfielder. The Real Madrid midfielder couldn't have had a better official debut than what he had yesterday.

Bellingham had a fantastic debut for the Los Blancos against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, getting on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win away from home. The Englishman's celebration after his goal was something like from a Hollywood movie.

Jude Bellingham’s the profile that’s been missing at Real Madrid since Isco. 13/15 duels won, 5 recoveries, 6 passes into final third, 82% pass accuracy & consistent with connecting the midfield-attack. Vinicius on wide left, Rodrygo on right with no 9 ahead is when… pic.twitter.com/UC7cmvH831 — Ashish (@RMadridEngineer) August 12, 2023

An image worth framing: Jude Bellingham was captured in front of the vibrant Cathedral Stadium with arms outstretched, absorbing the spectacle. The newly arrived midfielder and his teammates hastened to celebrate alongside him: Aurélien Tchouaméni, followed by Dani Carvajal, then Vinícius Júnior, and subsequently the remainder of the squad, all adorned in white.

Speaking to the media after his impressive debut, Bellingham said, “I am not going to get too excited by the goal and the win. I’ve been taught that if you try to hit the target, then you give yourself a chance. I didn’t get the best contact with it, I got a bit lucky, but I hit the target, and it went in.”

Valverde reaction on jude Bellingham goal was epic 🥶 pic.twitter.com/rCISxLHliV — xikK (@xi2k_) August 12, 2023

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed by the former Borussia Dortmund man's debut. He said, “It feels like Jude Bellingham has been a Real Madrid player for a long time; he is out of the ordinary,”