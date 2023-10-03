Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is on a hot-streak with his new club, and that continued on Tuesday when the young Englishman scored an incredible goal against the Italian side Napoli in his team’s 3-2 UEFA Champions League Group Stage win.

Real Madrid and Napoli were deadlocked at 1-1 in the 34th minute when Bellingham put on an incredible singular display of dribbling and goal-scoring. The 20-year-old midfielder took a pass right over the midfield line, raced toward the Napoli goal, and dribbled between four defenders in the 18-yard box before slotting it past goalkeeper Alex Meret in the upper right corner of the net.

This Jude Bellingham Champions League goal is his second in the competition after he slotted one home in his team’s opener against Union Berlin.

Bellingham moved from Borussia Dortmund in Germany to the La Liga giants this summer for a massive €103 million transfer fee. So far, though, the move has paid off for Los Blancos. In addition to the Champions League goal, Bellingham also has six goals in his first seven La Liga matches to bring his total in all competitions to eight in his first nine Real Madrid matches.

Real Madrid is currently looking to build on its all-time-leading 14 Champion League trophies in the 2023-24 edition. The squad beat Union Berlin 1-0 in their opener and saved it until late against Napoli. The Spanish side is now in first place in Group C with one more game against each of these teams and two against the Portuguese club Braga.

Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid's next match is Saturday vs Osasuna.