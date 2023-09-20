The Champions League group stage kicked off this week and Europe's best are already putting on spectacular shows for the fans. Real Madrid, the competition's all-time winningest club, started its latest campaign off with a bang, saving the best for last in its opening match against Union Berlin.

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's newest superstar, netted a game-winning goal in stoppage time, setting the Bernabeu into a frenzy. It was the only goal of the match and Bellingham's first Champions League goal with Real Madrid. He had six goals and five assists in 23 Champions League games with Borussia Dortmund.

“I'd rather keep scoring in the 90 plus than the 15th,” Bellingham said, via TNT Sports. “It's always good to score late because it normally confirms the game. I think we dominated the game, a lot of the ball was for us. They defended really well though…I always believe there are chances in it for us at the end. It's just about being in the right position to take them.”

Bellingham is off to a blistering hot start, scoring six goals in his first six games for Real Madrid. He's scored in all but one game so far this season.

Real Madrid is no doubt one of the favorites to once again hoist the Champions League trophy as they've done a record 14 times before. If Bellingham sustains this magical run, there's enough talent around him to put Madrid right in the race for the competition.

Some players seem destined to play at certain clubs. The Jude Bellingham-Real Madrid pairing seems to fit that statement.