Real Madrid's rising star, Jude Bellingham, showcased his global stardom during Sunday's Super Bowl, reaching audiences in the USA

Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, showcased his global stardom during Sunday's Super Bowl, reaching audiences in the USA through a Champions League commercial, reported by GOAL. The English midfielder's incredible performances have propelled Real Madrid to the summit of La Liga, with his iconic goal celebration becoming widely recognized.

Bellingham's ‘Bellingham fever' extended to the United States, where he featured prominently in a Champions League commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. The midfielder, born in Stourbridge, has been a goal-scoring sensation for Los Blancos, notching 20 goals and eight assists in 29 appearances, contributing significantly to Real Madrid's current standing atop La Liga.

Real Madrid, enjoying a five-point lead over second-placed Girona and a substantial 10-point advantage over Barcelona after 24 matches, owes much of their success to Bellingham's impactful midfield presence. Additionally, they comfortably advanced to the Champions League round of 16, leading their group ahead of Napoli, Braga, and Union Berlin. Bellingham is already making an impact and it seems his stardom is just getting started.

Super Bowl LVIII unfolded with excitement, witnessing Patrick Mahomes guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. Football stars worldwide took to social media to congratulate Mahomes and the Chiefs on their triumphant third championship title.

Despite Jude Bellingham's influential role, he will be absent from Real Madrid's squad in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash against RB Leipzig on Tuesday due to an ankle injury sustained against Girona. As Bellingham's popularity continues to rise globally, his presence in a Super Bowl commercial further cements his status as a football icon.