Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham, once a goal-scoring sensation, is currently facing a dry spell in finding the net, but it's not time for Los Blancos to hit the panic button, reported by GOAL. In a recent Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid, Bellingham's 11th-minute attempt, a left-footed shot, hit the crossbar, leaving teammates, coach Carlo Ancelotti, and fans in disbelief. Despite the missed opportunity, Bellingham's overall performance has been commendable, and his recent goal-scoring challenges are not indicative of a broader decline in form.

His early months at Santiago Bernabeu saw him break multiple goal-scoring records, outshining legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane. Bellingham's immediate impact made him a standout performer, and his early achievements were nothing short of spectacular. However, the nature of football often involves adapting to new challenges, and Bellingham is experiencing a phase where defenses are more aware of his goal-scoring prowess.

Despite the recent goal drought, Bellingham remains a crucial asset for Real Madrid. His effectiveness on the field is demonstrated through his continued contribution of assists and maintaining a strong work rate. Defenders are now closely marking Bellingham, reducing the spaces he previously exploited with ease. This increased attention is a testament to his impact on the game and underscores the need for adaptability.

A tactical shift is also evident in Madrid's recent matches, with opponents adopting a defensive approach, limiting counter-attacking opportunities. Bellingham, accustomed to finding pockets in disoriented defenses, now contends with crowded penalty boxes, affecting his goal-scoring opportunities. The challenge for Bellingham is not just about rediscovering his scoring touch but also adapting to the evolving strategies employed by opposing teams.

As Real Madrid enters a crucial phase of the season with La Liga and Champions League battles, the team will rely on Jude Bellingham to regain his goal-scoring prowess. The element of surprise that fueled his early success now demands refinement, improvement, and a bit of luck in front of goal. With the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti, Bellingham is expected to overcome his current goal-scoring challenges soon.