Real Madrid‘s star, Jude Bellingham, finds himself in a bit of a tight spot as he battles a shoulder injury, which might lead to more frequent substitutions in upcoming matches, reported by GOAL. Despite his electric performance since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Bellingham's shoulder issue is prompting caution from the Blancos.

The young England international has made a significant impact, scoring 13 goals in 15 La Liga appearances, a feat reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's early days at Santiago Bernabeu in 2009. However, the shoulder problem is casting a shadow on his continuous stellar run, potentially requiring surgery in the future.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, recognizes the need to handle Jude Bellingham's injury with care. After giving him 78 minutes in a recent 4-1 victory over Villarreal, Ancelotti explained, “Bellingham has been the protagonist because he has played very well and fought at all times. I have removed him to avoid problems. He has had a problem with his shoulder, and when I can take minutes away from him, I’m going to do it.”

What's next for Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid?

While Jude Bellingham remains a key player for Real Madrid, the club is mindful of not jeopardizing his fitness. Carlo Ancelotti's strategy involves regular substitutions to provide the young star with adequate rest, ensuring his sustained contribution without risking prolonged spells on the treatment table. As Real Madrid navigates the challenges of the season, careful management of Bellingham's playing time becomes crucial to maintain his top form and fitness.