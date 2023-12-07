Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham has caught the eye of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who believes he could be the next Lionel Messi

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham has caught the eye of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who believes the young midfielder could be a future Ballon d'Or winner, reported by GOAL. Bellingham's sensational start at Real Madrid, where he currently leads the La Liga scoring charts, has impressed Rooney, who sees the 20-year-old as a strong contender for the prestigious award.

Rooney, speaking to Sky Sports, expressed his admiration for Bellingham's performances, stating, “If he keeps doing what he’s doing, then why not?…I'm sure if he keeps doing what he's doing, he'll be right up there.” Rooney acknowledged the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in previous years but anticipates a new generation of players vying for the Ballon d'Or, with Bellingham among them.

Highlighting Bellingham's bold move to play abroad and shine at one of the world's biggest clubs, Rooney commended the young Englishman. He added, “It's great to see a young English lad take the opportunity to go and play abroad, be brave…and hopefully, he can take that into the Euros and help us be successful.”

Bellingham, who recently won the Golden Boy Award, a recognition Rooney himself received in 2004, has firmly established himself among the top young talents. Rooney believes that players like Bellingham, along with recent awardees like Erling Haaland, Pedri, and Kylian Mbappe, are set to grace the football world for years to come.

What's next for Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid?

Fans can watch Jude Bellingham in action in Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Real Betis on December 9, where he aims to contribute to his team's success and further solidify his promising career.