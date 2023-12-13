Real Madrid's rising star, Jude Bellingham, has piled praise on his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, after Jobe's standout performance

Real Madrid‘s rising star, Jude Bellingham, has piled praise on his younger brother, Jobe Bellingham, after Jobe's standout performance for Sunderland in their recent Championship clash against Leeds United. Jobe's decisive goal secured a 1-0 victory, ending Leeds' seven-game unbeaten streak.

Jude Bellingham, who was engaged in Champions League action with Real Madrid against Union Berlin, expressed his admiration for his brother's achievement on social media, urging him to “let him cook.” Jobe's winning goal came in the 78th minute when he bravely headed the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Jobe shared his perspective on the goal, stating, “To be honest, I couldn't tell you much about it. I just ran in and headed it and hoped for the best, I got clattered.” Jobe, who can adapt to various positions on the field, emphasized his versatility, mentioning his readiness to play wherever the manager requires.

The 18-year-old Jobe, who joined Sunderland from Birmingham in the summer, has been in stellar form, contributing four goals and one assist. His performances have caught the attention of Real Madrid scouts, reportedly monitoring him during England's under-19s match against Montenegro.

Jude Bellingham has high expectations for his brother, backing him to contend for the 2024 Golden Boy award alongside teammates Arda Guler and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. As Sunderland enjoys a positive run, currently in the sixth spot in the Championship, just two points behind West Brom, they are gearing up for their upcoming match against Bristol City.

What's next for Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid?

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham will shift his focus to La Liga action, as Real Madrid faces Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. With 21 goal contributions in 19 matches, Jude aims to continue his impressive form for the Spanish giants.