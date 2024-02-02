Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is in trouble as La Liga investigates an incident about a derogatory comment towards Getafe's Mason Greenwood

Real Madrid‘s Jude Bellingham is in trouble as La Liga investigates an incident involving a derogatory comment directed at Getafe‘s Mason Greenwood during a recent match, reported by GOAL. The England international midfielder, in action against Real's city rivals, allegedly aimed a comment at the Manchester United loanee, leading to a formal complaint from Getafe.

In Thursday's La Liga clash, Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory against Getafe, with Joselu netting both goals and placing Real Madrid at the top of the league table. However, the post-match focus shifted to Bellingham's conduct after he was caught on camera allegedly using inappropriate language towards Greenwood during a contentious on-field moment.

Reports suggest that Bellingham referred to Greenwood as a “rapist” after a physical encounter near the touchline. Getafe promptly reported the incident to La Liga's delegate, requesting an investigation and urging the league to take appropriate action if the alleged offense is confirmed.

Former La Liga match official Iturralde Gonzalez outlined potential consequences, stating, “You can be sanctioned if you really say that, but if Getafe wants to defend its player, what it can do is take the case to the Competition Committee.” He explained that the league will conduct its investigation, but Getafe can present the case to the Competition Committee, providing evidence and accusing Bellingham based on the available images.

Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe for the 2023-24 season, has faced challenges off the field, with allegations dropped in February 2023. Manchester United, his parent club, will make decisions about his long-term future during the upcoming summer transfer window. The ongoing investigation adds a layer of complexity to Jude Bellingham's tenure at Real Madrid and the broader discourse around player conduct on the field.