Real Madrid is leaving their iconic No.9 shirt vacant, signaling their intentions to potentially bring in Kylian Mbappe from PSG, reported by goal.com. The French striker has expressed his desire to make a move to Spain this summer, and Real Madrid appears eager to make it happen.

For some time, Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with previous substantial offers from Real Madrid having been rejected. However, the Spanish giants may be preparing another significant bid, reportedly exceeding €200 million (£172m/$218m), to secure the services of the talented forward.

ESPN reports that Mbappe has informed PSG that he will not be triggering the extension option in his contract, which is set to expire in 2024. This puts pressure on the French club to consider selling him now while they still have the opportunity to command a substantial transfer fee.

Real Madrid's symbolic gesture of leaving the No.9 shirt vacant further indicates their intentions to accommodate Mbappe in their squad. Karim Benzema, the Ballon d'Or winner, voluntarily gave up the jersey when he joined Al-Ittihad. The club has already signed Spanish forward Joselu in the current transfer window, but he has been assigned the No.14 shirt, suggesting he is seen as a backup option in Carlo Ancelotti's plans.

Real Madrid envisions Kylian Mbappe slotting into their lineup alongside Brazilian talents Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as they continue to build for the future. The club has already made moves to secure young talents like English star Jude Bellingham. Real Madrid is optimistic that they can avoid a protracted transfer saga and successfully bring Mbappe to the club this summer.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Real Madrid and whether they can secure the signature of one of the most exciting young talents in world football.