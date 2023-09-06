Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal has disclosed that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe‘s potential transfer to the club was a hot topic of discussion among the players in the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room this summer, reported by GOAL.

As the summer transfer window was still open, there was plenty of speculation inside the Real Madrid camp regarding Mbappe's possible arrival from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Carvajal revealed that he believed the transfer was on the brink of completion when he learned that Mbappe had been omitted from PSG's pre-season tour to Japan.

Carvajal, speaking at a press conference during his international duty with the Spanish national team, shared, “I'm not going to lie to you and tell you that it wasn't discussed, but there were all kinds of opinions in the preseason after-dinner conversations.”

He further expressed, “I thought he was coming. At the moment when he is not traveling to the Japan tour… And I think Real Madrid is his option to leave. At the moment when he was left off the tour, we saw his incorporation close. Then it seems that he got things a little wrong and hasn't come.”

During the summer, there was widespread speculation about Mbappe's potential departure from PSG, as he had declined to extend his contract beyond 2024. Ultimately, he chose to remain with PSG for at least one more season.

Real Madrid, under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, will resume action after the international break when they face Real Sociedad on September 17. While the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga didn't materialize as many had anticipated, it certainly stirred the excitement and curiosity of players and fans alike.