Real Madrid's pursuit of Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala as a potential Kylian Mbappé alternative heats up in the market.

Real Madrid's transfer aspirations have taken an interesting twist as they eye Bayern Munich's talented attacking midfielder, Jamal Musiala. This pursuit comes as their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé faces uncertainty, as reported by Sport Bild.

Musiala, a rising star in the football world, has been turning heads with his impressive performances, boasting four goals and three assists in just 12 appearances across all competitions this season. However, Bayern Munich is keen to secure the 20-year-old's future by renewing his contract, which runs until 2026. To make this happen, they are willing to significantly boost his wages, tripling his current earnings of approximately €8 million annually.

Despite the tempting offer, Musiala has opted to defer discussions regarding his contract extension until the season's conclusion. This has opened the door for potential suitors, with Real Madrid emerging as one of the prime contenders.

A move to the Spanish capital would not only provide Musiala with a fresh challenge but also reunite him with his close friend, Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old Bellingham has been in sensational form, leading the goal-scoring charts in La Liga and sharing the top spot in the Champions League, making the prospect of a reunion even more enticing.

However, Real Madrid's pursuit of Musiala is not without competition. Premier League giants Manchester City, under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola, also harbor a strong interest in the young German. Guardiola sees Musiala as a potential successor to their midfield maestro, Kevin De Bruyne, underlining the widespread recognition of Musiala's prodigious talent.

As the football world watches with bated breath, the battle for Jamal Musiala's signature unfolds, and it remains to be seen if Real Madrid can secure the coveted midfielder or if another European powerhouse will make their move.