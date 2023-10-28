After a slow start to the season due to injury, Jamal Musiala is back in top form and continues to shine for Bayern Munich. His recent performance against Galatasaray, where he scored and played a pivotal role in another goal, is a testament to his growing influence in the team.

Musiala has firmly established himself as the first-choice number ten at Bayern Munich under Thomas Tuchel, edging out experienced players like Thomas Muller. His dribbling skills and playmaking abilities have made him one of the best in Europe, and he is seen as a vital part of Bayern's future.

However, contract negotiations are looming, and they could potentially have significant consequences. According to reports from SportBild (via iMiaSanMia), Musiala and his representatives are keen to wait until the end of the season to begin talks about a new deal. The young star expects a substantial wage increase, aiming for €8 million per year, reflecting his pivotal role in the team.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, is eager to secure Musiala's future and extend his contract. His current deal runs until June 2026, but if no agreement is reached soon, it could attract the attention of other top European clubs. Liverpool has already been linked with the talented midfielder, and now Manchester City and Pep Guardiola have entered the fray.

Losing a homegrown talent like Musiala to a European rival would be a significant blow to Bayern Munich. Musiala's potential and versatility make him a crucial part of the team's future spine. The club must act swiftly to secure his long-term commitment.

While Bayern faces uncertainty with Musiala's contract, they should also be concerned about Alphonso Davies, whose contract has less than 18 months remaining. Real Madrid is reportedly keen on signing the young left-back. Musiala and Davies are vital assets, and Bayern Munich must prioritize their contract negotiations to avoid losing them to European competitors.