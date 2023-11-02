Kevin De Bruyne's battle with a hamstring injury compared to a "wet kitchen towel" offers insights into Manchester City maestro's recovery.

Belgium international Kevin de Bruyne, known for his instrumental role at Manchester City, provided insight into his ongoing battle with a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old midfielder likened the condition to a “wet kitchen towel” and disclosed crucial information regarding his recovery timeline.

De Bruyne's injury saga began during the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Following the setback, he underwent a surgical procedure, leading to initial predictions of his absence from the pitch until the New Year.

The midfielder had been dealing with this longstanding hamstring issue while contributing to Manchester City's remarkable journey to the treble. Furthermore, his preseason preparation was less than ideal, exacerbating the problem. He acknowledged that his body had endured considerable wear and tear during his illustrious career.

Regarding his current condition, Daily Mail reports that De Bruyne explained, “There will be a major scan next week, and then we will know how the injury is progressing.” He was optimistic, noting, “Everything is going according to schedule. It's going very well.”

He emphasized the significance of achieving a full recovery before returning to action, shedding light on the severity of his injury. “It is important that I get this injury 100 percent right. There were a lot of cracks. Those hamstrings could have torn at any time. It was – on paper – a wet kitchen towel.”

The injury ordeal had been taxing on the Manchester City midfielder, who acknowledged playing with high-stress levels in the Champions League final against Inter Milan. In hindsight, he speculated that the strain from that intense match may have contributed to further damage to his hamstring.

Despite the challenges he faced during his rehabilitation, De Bruyne remained resolute, indicating that it was a necessary process. He compared it to performing maintenance on a car after a certain number of miles, underlining the importance of ensuring that his body is in optimal condition before returning to the pitch.