Real Madrid has unequivocally ruled out the possibility of signing Kylian Mbappé in the near future. The club has made it clear that they have no intentions of pursuing the French striker, even if he chooses not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and becomes a free agent next summer. This decision marks the conclusion of the long-standing ‘Mbappé saga' and signifies Real Madrid's firm stance, irrespective of the contractual developments concerning the player.

According to the reports from Cadena SER, several compelling factors have contributed to Real Madrid's decision to shelve the idea of signing Mbappé. Firstly, the financial aspect plays a significant role. Mbappé's salary demands are astronomical, with reports suggesting he would command no less than €20 million per year, on top of substantial bonuses if he doesn't renew with PSG or a significant transfer fee if he does. In comparison, Real Madrid's young sensation, Jude Bellingham, currently earns a more modest €9 million annually.

Secondly, Real Madrid's transfer policy emphasizes the recruitment of young talents. Mbappé, at almost 26 years old, would not align with the club's strategy. Recent big signings, such as Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni, were brought in while they were relatively young, as were Vinicius and Rodrygo. The club is committed to signing emerging stars as part of its long-term vision.

Additionally, Mbappé's previous visit to Real Madrid for contract negotiations with PSG created a discord among the club's members. The potential ramifications of his arrival, both in terms of the social dynamics among the fans and the financial implications, have factored into Real Madrid's decision to forego pursuing the PSG forward in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Real Madrid's stance on Kylian Mbappé remains resolute in light of these factors, marking the end of a prolonged and often tumultuous transfer saga. The club will continue focusing on its youthful and strategic recruitment policy as it looks towards the future.