Real Madrid have released a statement denying any contact with Kylian Mbappe, who is still under contract at PSG.

For over a year now, rumors have been swirling that PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will eventually complete a dream move to Real Madrid, a club which many players have aspirations of playing for.

With the Frenchman having yet to sign a new deal with the Parisiens, he's set to become a free agent next summer, which means the Los Blancos buzz continues to heat up, although they can't negotiate with him until the turn of the year. And in the latest twist in this saga, Madrid released a statement Saturday denying any contact with Mbappe.

“In view of the information recently published by various media outlets regarding alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid C.F. would like to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with any player belonging to PSG.”

Now that is just something you simply don't see from any club. It's quite surprising that Real has even spoken on the matter, especially considering any transfer is many months from happening, if it does at all.

Back in the summer of 2021, Real Madrid offered a mouth-watering $190 million to PSG for Mbappe, but it was turned down. He ended up putting pen to paper on a new deal but the France international made it clear before the 2023-24 campaign that he doesn't plan to trigger the one-year option in his contract. That paves the way for a summer exit.

Despite Madrid's statement, there is absolutely no question they will be talking to Mbappe and his camp once January rolls around. After all, he is one of the best players in the world and is clearly keen on wearing the Los Blancos shirt. And to be frank, Mbappe is wasting his time in the French capital, where he's not going to win major trophies.