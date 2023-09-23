In a massive injury boost ahead of their derby clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Real Madrid are getting back young forward Vinicius Junior earlier than expected.

Vini Jr. sustained a hamstring injury late in August in their game against Celta Vigo. The 23-year-old lasted only 18 minutes before exiting the contest. Initially, there were fears that he could be out for some time because of the health setback, with expectations that he had to be sidelined for six weeks.

Just a month since his injury, however, Vinicius Junior is 100 percent healthy. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti also emphasized that there's no risk in bringing him back amid talks that they might be rushing the youngster in his return.

“The injury is forgotten,” Ancelotti said on Saturday, via ESPN. “He'll be in the squad. Tomorrow we'll see what role he plays in the game.

“The risk is zero. If we think there's a one percent risk tomorrow we won't take it. The important thing is Vinicius has recovered. He lacks a bit of conditioning but that's normal.”

It has yet to be seen if Vinicius Junior will start or come in as a substitute against Celtia Vigo, and whether or not he'll have some sort of restriction considering that he's not yet on his best form. Whatever the case may be, though, his presence is certainly massive for a Real Madrid team looking to extend its six-game winning run in all competitions.

Real Madrid are currently undefeated with five wins and 15 points, and they have a chance to officially claim the top spot in La Liga with a win on Sunday in the Madrid Derby. Atletico Madrid have only two wins in four matches, losing and drawing the other two.