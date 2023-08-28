Real Madrid‘s victory against Celta Vigo came at a cost as star player Vinicius Jr. suffered an injury that now appears to be worse than initially feared, reported by goal.com. Despite securing a 1-0 win, manager Carlo Ancelotti had reasons for concern regarding Vinicius' condition, potentially impacting Los Blancos' upcoming fixtures.

In the 13th minute of the match, Vinicius Jr. seemed to experience a leg injury. Despite attempting to play through the discomfort, the Brazilian winger was ultimately forced to leave the field after just 18 minutes against Celta Vigo. This setback has led to Vinicius being added to Real Madrid's growing list of injured players.

Initially, Ancelotti downplayed the seriousness of Vinicius' injury, suggesting it wasn't severe. This view was somewhat supported by Vinicius' initial attempt to continue playing. However, the latest reports indicate that the extent of the injury is more significant than initially assessed. The Athletic reports that Vinicius is expected to undergo scans, and the team anticipates that he will be sidelined for about a month due to the injury.

This unfortunate development will see Vinicius Jr. missing several crucial matches, including games against Getafe, Real Sociedad, and Atlético Madrid in La Liga. Additionally, he will not be available for Real Madrid's first Champions League match and will also be absent from the Brazilian national team during the upcoming September international break.

Real Madrid will undoubtedly feel the absence of Vinicius Jr., given his significant contributions to the team. As the club navigates a busy schedule, they will need to rely on their depth to compensate for the absence of key players due to injuries.