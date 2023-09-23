Jude Bellingham has returned to Real Madrid training after a brief stomach discomfort. Vinicius Jr is back to full fitness ahead of Sunday's highly anticipated Madrid derby. During a press conference, Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, confirmed Vinicius was “100 percent fit” after recovering from a hamstring injury in late August. Ancelotti added, “Vinicius is going to be in the squad. Tomorrow, we will see what role he has.”

The 20-year-old Bellingham, fresh off his impressive performance and goal-scoring exploits in the midweek Champions League clash against Union Berlin, had missed Friday's training session due to feeling unwell. Concerns arose about his availability for the Madrid derby. Still, those fears seem to have been dispelled as he rejoined his teammates in training alongside Vinicius Junior and the long-term absentee Arda Guler.

The return of Bellingham is a significant boost for Los Blancos, as his contributions have been pivotal to their early-season success. His goals have accounted for half of Real Madrid's total of 10 in La Liga, propelling the team to the top of the league table, having won all five matches played thus far.

With Bellingham back in training and expected to start, Real Madrid looks forward to their showdown against Atletico, where they aim to secure another victory at the home of their city rivals, repeating last season's success. Vinicius Jr, now fully fit, is poised to make an impact either as a starter or coming off the bench in what promises to be an electrifying Madrid derby. The return of these two key players augurs well for Real Madrid as they seek to maintain their strong start to the season and secure a crucial win against their arch-rivals, Atletico Madrid.