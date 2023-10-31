In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid is reportedly ready to strike a permanent deal with Chelsea for Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite the Spanish goalkeeper being on loan for less than three months. According to the reports from Sun Sport, the Spanish giants are firm on their valuation, refusing to pay more than £17.5m for Kepa, who cost Chelsea a world-record £71.6m just five years ago.

Kepa, now 29, returned to his homeland as season-long cover for another former Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, who is currently injured. The Spanish shot-stopper has not concealed his desire to leave Stamford Bridge permanently, and he is even willing to accept a wage cut from his current £176,000-a-week earnings to facilitate the move.

With 20 months remaining on his contract at Chelsea, Kepa's potential departure to Real Madrid is gaining momentum. The move appears beneficial for both sides, as Real Madrid tops La Liga, losing just one game with Kepa guarding their goal this season.

As part of the negotiation process, Real Madrid is considering offering their current second-choice goalkeeper, Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, in a part-exchange deal to sweeten the pot. Chelsea has a history of such exchanges, as evidenced by the transfer that saw Thibaut Courtois move to Madrid in 2018, including midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

While Courtois is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a severe knee injury, Kepa is gearing up to compete with the towering 6ft 7ins Belgian once he returns to full fitness next season. Chelsea, on the other hand, has already secured Robert Sanchez as Kepa's temporary replacement but is exploring options for additional goalkeeping cover, with an eye on Aaron Ramsdale, whose status as Arsenal's first-choice keeper has been challenged by the arrival of David Raya from Brentford. Real Madrid's interest in Kepa could lead to an interesting transfer saga as both clubs evaluate their options in the coming months.