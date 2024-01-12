Explore the internal debate at Real Madrid as senior figures question the pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, favoring Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The corridors of Real Madrid are abuzz with internal discord over the potential signing of Kylian Mbappe, the coveted PSG attacker whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season. While Mbappe's long-standing association with a move to Los Blancos has tantalized fans for years, senior figures within the club are now questioning the wisdom of pursuing the French forward. FootballTransfers has gleaned insights from a reliable source, revealing that some of the more seasoned and prudent minds at Real Madrid believe Napoli's Victor Osimhen offers a more strategic addition to the squad.

Mbappe, a player whose admiration for Real Madrid dates back to his youth, may see his dream of donning the iconic white strip shattered by this internal strife. The maturity and wisdom of certain figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have led them to champion Osimhen over the highly-touted Mbappe. This preference is due to Osimhen's playing style, deemed closer to the departed Karim Benzema, who claimed the Ballon d'Or in his final season with the club before a surprising move to the Saudi Pro League last summer.

These influential figures argue that Osimhen's compatibility with Real Madrid's football philosophy and club profile makes him a more prudent investment than Mbappe. The potential financial outlay required for Mbappe, including substantial wages and signing bonuses, is deemed excessive, with the belief that these resources could be more effectively utilized in securing a deal for Osimhen.

The Nigerian international, destined to be a key player in the upcoming summer transfer window, has also caught the attention of Chelsea, who are considering an early move in January to address ongoing team struggles. As Real Madrid navigates this internal conflict, the decision-makers face a pivotal choice that extends beyond the immediate transfer window, potentially shaping the club's dynamics and ambitions for future seasons. The clash between the allure of Mbappe and the strategic merits of Osimhen adds a layer of complexity to Real Madrid's transfer strategy, creating anticipation and speculation among fans and pundits alike.