Rafael Nadal, the tennis legend, broke his silence in a significant interview, marking his first appearance since his last tennis match eight months ago at the Australian Open. In a conversation with Juanma Castano in front of the Movistar Plus+ cameras, Nadal hinted at the possibility of becoming Real Madrid president. The 22-time Grand Slam champion mentioned that his decision to step away from tennis in 2024 would hinge on his physical condition, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peak fitness in his career.

Reflecting on the recent months, Nadal revealed, “The last time I spoke in public, I didn't know I had to have surgery.” This revelation sheds light on the challenges he's faced in his journey. However, what truly captured attention was Nadal's passion for football, particularly Real Madrid. Despite his familial ties to Barcelona, Nadal has always been an ardent fan of Los Blancos.

In a surprising turn of events, he expressed his aspiration to one day become the president of Real Madrid. Nadal's words were clear: “Yes, I would like to be president of Real Madrid.” He continued, “But at the moment, there's nothing to say because we have the best possible president. Afterward, life takes many turns, and you must consider whether you can do certain things.”

Nadal's love for Real Madrid has been unwavering, even though his uncle had a stint at Barcelona during the Louis Van Gaal era. In 2022, he was at the Parc des Princes, witnessing Real Madrid secure their 14th Champions League title against Liverpool.

As Nadal contemplates life after tennis, his ambitions extend beyond the tennis court and into the football arena, where he hopes to play a significant role in the future of Real Madrid. For now, fans eagerly await his return to the sports world, both in tennis and perhaps one day in the boardrooms of one of the world's most prestigious football clubs.