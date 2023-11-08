In the ongoing saga of Real Madrid's pursuit for top talent, their focus remains firmly on Kylian Mbappe, but there are alternatives

In the ongoing saga of Real Madrid‘s pursuit for top talent, their focus remains firmly on Kylian Mbappe, reported by GOAL. The French superstar has been a long-standing target for the Spanish giants, with recent reports suggesting he might make a summer switch, although these rumors were promptly dismissed by Madrid. Yet, the club seems to have a contingency plan in case Mbappe's move to Spain doesn't materialize. Real Madrid has set their sights on Bayern Munich's rising star, Jamal Musiala.

The 20-year-old midfielder has yet to ink an improved deal with the German club, leaving his future uncertain. Reports from Bild indicate that Bayern will need to significantly increase Musiala's current salary to around €8 million per year to retain him. Madrid, sensing an opportunity, believes they have an advantage thanks to Jude Bellingham, Musiala's former roommate in the England youth setup, who already plays for Real Madrid.

Musiala showcased his talent last season, contributing 29 goals in 47 appearances, a feat that earned him second place in the prestigious Kopa Trophy award, just behind the impressive Bellingham. While Manchester City's Pep Guardiola views Musiala as the heir to Kevin De Bruyne's throne, Real Madrid is eager to lure him to the Spanish capital.

However, it's crucial to note that Real Madrid's primary focus remains on securing Kylian Mbappe's services next summer. The saga continues, with both clubs vying for the talents of these promising young stars, making the upcoming transfer window one to watch for football enthusiasts worldwide. Bayern, on their part, is keen to retain Musiala, as CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen emphasized the club's desire to keep the talented midfielder in their ranks for as long as possible.