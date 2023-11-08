PSG's star player, Kylian Mbappe, has criticized AC Milan fans for their harsh treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG‘s star player, Kylian Mbappe, has criticized AC Milan fans for their harsh treatment of Gianluigi Donnarumma during PSG's recent clash with Milan, reported by GOAL. Donnarumma, who returned to the San Siro with PSG, faced a hostile reception from the Milan Ultras, including jeers and the throwing of fake banknotes featuring the goalkeeper's face. Mbappe expressed his dismay at the treatment Donnarumma received, highlighting the excessive nature of the abuse.

Kylian Mbappe, speaking to TeleLombardia in the mixed zone after the match, stated, “There was a lot of noise, and they gave Gigio [Donnarumma] quite a difficult reception. I think it was a bit too much, but there you go, that’s football nowadays. The fans do what they want; we can’t know what they feel inside. We protected Gigio as much as we could, and we feel sorry for him this evening.”

Despite PSG's efforts to shield Donnarumma, Milan emerged victorious, securing the three points with goals from Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud. PSG's Milan Skriniar had opened the scoring, but Milan's determination ultimately made the difference. The win has intensified the competition in Group F, with Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United also vying for the top two spots in the qualification race.

Looking ahead, PSG is set to face Reims in an away Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday, while Milan is gearing up for a Serie A clash against Lecce. As the football world observes the evolving dynamics on and off the pitch, the players and fans remain central to the sport's passionate spirit. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding football drama as teams continue their journeys in various competitions.