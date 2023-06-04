Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid and Twitter understandably exploded.

Of course, it was reported that he was leaving for Saudi Arabia earlier this week only for Benzema to take a supposed u-turn and claim the internet wasn't reality.

This was backed up Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti who revealed Saturday that he expected the Frenchman to remain with the club until his contract expired in 2024.

However, all that changed on Sunday when the club officially announced that Benzema would be departing after 14 seasons at the Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid Football Club and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to bring his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player at our club to a close,” the club wrote in a statement. “Real Madrid would like to show our gratitude and affection to a player who is already one of our greatest legends.”

Naturally, this was massive news in the football world. After all, the Real Madrid tweet announcing the news has 23,000 retweets in the space of an hour at the time of writing.

There was a wide range of reactions from Real Madrid fans getting emotional and paying tribute to their captain, to fans of certain clubs wanting Benzema to sign with them, to others looking ahead to his replacement potentially being Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Karim Benzema news from Twitter:

This is hurting man, wasn't prepared for his departure Thank you for everything Karim Benzema.pic.twitter.com/cshugi9hik — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) June 4, 2023

14 years playing for Real Madrid, it’s going to be very strange seeing a Real Madrid without Benzema pic.twitter.com/Jc4UvEN2r7 https://t.co/5Swy9AMDmq — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) June 4, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo won in Portugal. 🇵🇹

Gareth Bale won in Wales. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Karim Benzema won in France. 🇫🇷 They’re all gone now. What a trio pic.twitter.com/bZrbBZ8Q3G — Janty (@CFC_Janty) June 4, 2023

Harry Kane this is your chance to defeat the ambition-less claims & head to Madrid. We’re watching closely. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) June 4, 2023

Karim Benzema to Arsenal, Who's saying no? pic.twitter.com/hAtJf1EZJ5 — WeHustle 🇰🇪 ( Mùtahí ) (@DjTreHustle) June 4, 2023

Pique, Alba & Busquets have left Barça.

Lloris has left Spurs.

Benzema has left Madrid.

Milner has left Liverpool.

Azpi is leaving Chelsea.

Xhaka is leaving Arsenal. Yet we’re still going to give de Gea a new contract. — ّ َ (@UtdEIIis) June 4, 2023

Harry Kane has a chance to move to a big club and get a shot at winning trophies and Ballon D'or but will absolutely not be surprised to see him stay at Spurs. Most Unambitious Elite Footballer of ALL Times — imoh (@ImohUmoren) June 4, 2023

Harry Kane this is your last chance to score meaningful goals bro Hopefully they sign Firmino as backup too — Lumz (@Olublvck) June 4, 2023

It's definitely the end of an era at Real Madrid, but at the same time, a start of a new one that could be spearheaded by the likes of Vinicius Jr., Rodrigo and whoever ends up being Benzema's replacement.