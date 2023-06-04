Carlo Ancelotti expects Karim Benzema to stay at Real Madrid.

Benzema was recently linked with a departure from the Bernabeu with a move to Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad seeming extremely likely to be on the cards.

However, it was later reported that the Frenchman did a u-turn and was intending on staying in Madrid, stating that “reality isn't the internet.”

That is now backed up by his manager in Ancelotti who expects his striker — who has a contract until 2024 — to not only play in Madrid's final La Liga game of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, but next season as well.

“Benzema is ready to play tomorrow,” Ancelotti said (via ESPN). “He has another year on his contract. So I think we have no doubts here.

“… [Benzema] is right. Reality isn't the internet. I'm not good with technology … The media is very important, but we have to deal with this well. I agree with Karim that the internet isn't reality.”

Despite his injury problems this season, the current Ballon d'Or holder was still able to chip in with 18 goals in 23 La Liga games as Madrid look set to finish second with a win over Bilbao.

And as far as Ancelotti is concerned, Benzema should be retiring at Madrid.

“Club legends should retire at Real Madrid,” Ancelotti added. “That's the thought of all Real Madrid fans, and of the club. Then you have the personal thoughts of a player … but it's my thought personally, and the club and the fans.”

Ancelotti also refused to comment on rumors linking the club with Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

“I've said many times that Harry Kane is a great player,” he said. “But he's a Tottenham player. We have to respect the player, and Tottenham too.”