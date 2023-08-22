Spanish football legend Sergio Ramos has reached a definitive decision about his next footballing chapter, and it seems that Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas will be the destination for the revered defender, reported by goal.com. The 37-year-old's two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end this summer, making him a highly sought-after free agent.

Reports suggest that Besiktas has emerged as the frontrunner in the pursuit of Ramos, effectively outbidding their Turkish rivals Galatasaray for his services. The move is seen as a significant boost for Besiktas, a club that has been actively working to enhance its squad for the upcoming season. Ramos' arrival, pending the finalization of the contract, is anticipated to bolster the team's defensive capabilities.

After parting ways with PSG, Ramos briefly became linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer (MLS), with Los Angeles FC reportedly interested in signing him. Such a move would have set the stage for a remarkable clash between Ramos and his former PSG teammate, Lionel Messi. However, it appears that Ramos is now poised for a fresh start in the Turkish football scene.

Besiktas' proactive approach in the transfer market has already seen them secure the services of former Premier League stars such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Liverpool and Arsenal. Ramos' addition to the roster is expected to add experience and leadership to the team's defensive line, which could prove invaluable in their pursuit of success in domestic and potentially European competitions.

As the transfer saga nears its conclusion, football enthusiasts around the world are eager to witness the iconic Sergio Ramos don the jersey of Besiktas, adding yet another chapter to his illustrious footballing journey.