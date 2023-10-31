The world of football is often bigger than the confines of the pitch and arena. Players know that they have a voice and influence to use whenever something wrong goes on in the world. They could directly help in tragedies and use their platform to draw in more support for a cause. This has been the case with a few notable names like Didier Drogba, and Sadio Mane coming to mind. The Socrates Award was made to give back to the athletes who had used their influence for good and changed lives. This year it was Real Madrid's pride, Vinicius Jr., who had notched the honor.

Vinicius Jr. had been blasted a lot with racial remarks during his stint with Real Madrid. But, that did not stop him from giving back to the community. His efforts back in Brazil have now helped countless lives. He aims to uplift technology and physical activities in the area. A little over $4 million has been placed in this project and it is likely to increase over time, per Robert Summerscales of Sports Illustrated.

All of this warranted a round of applause after he had followed the footsteps of Sadio Mane in winning the Socrates Award. Even Didier Drogba could not help but thank the young star from Real Madrid, “Thank you for what you are doing for the less fortunate kids. It makes me really, really proud. But I want to talk about something that makes me prouder. It's your fight against racism.”

The work outside the pitch is often what leaves more of an impact on some people. Real Madrid sure have a gem in their hands.