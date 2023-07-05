PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe expects to be playing for the club when the 2023-24 season rolls around, but president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has other plans if the Frenchman refuses to sign a new deal.

Speaking Wednesday, Al-Khelaifi made it clear Paris will look to sell Mbappe in the coming months to avoid losing him for free in a year's time. Via Fabrizio Romano:

“We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024”.

“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract”.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible.”

Mbappe has already said he doesn't want to extend his contract next summer and that's resulted in Real Madrid, in particular, trying to muster up the money to buy the striker right now. There are also reports coming out of France stating that PSG will put him up for sale by the end of this month if he doesn't put pen to paper.

You can't blame the club for playing hardball here because, after all, Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world at the moment alongside Erling Haaland. Both players appear to be the next big thing in football in place of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Paris simply cannot let Mbappe walk for nothing. They need to cash in.

The summer window doesn't close until September 1st, therefore PSG has time to potentially sell their talisman because it does appear that he has no interest in staying at the Parc des Princes past 2024.