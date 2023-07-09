Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga could finally be coming to an end. The French World Cup winner has never been this close to leaving PSG. When he was applauded by the Real Madrid fans last season in the Champions League, many thought that the former AS Monaco man would be on his way to the Spanish capital. However, he stayed at PSG in a U-turn and extended his contract.

According to the journalist Romano Alvarez, Mbappe doesn't want to renew his contract in the French capital. Moreover, the PSG hierarchy has told the winger to extend his contract or leave the club. Hence, Mbappe has the decision to make, and Real Madrid is waiting for the green light.

A lot will depend on Mbappe's intentions. Even if he stays at PSG, it doesn't mean he will be the utmost priority for the Ligue 1 giants beyond this summer. Hence, seeing how the situation develops in the next couple of weeks will be interesting. If PSG intends to sell Mbappe this summer, it will be easier for Real Madrid to complete the much-awaited transfer.

Despite the complicated relationships between Real Madrid and PSG, it is reported that the Ligue 1 giants are willing to hear offers for Mbappe this summer. Hence, that is a boost for Los Blancos. They have already confirmed the departure of World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and Neymar's transfer saga is also up in the air.

Mbappe's transfer saga has continued for a long time, but it could finally end either way. However, nothing is guaranteed until we see the French World Cup winner at Santiago Bernabeu.