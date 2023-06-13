The summer transfer window just got a whole lot more interesting on Monday, with Kylian Mbappe informing PSG that he will not renew his contract next summer. That essentially means the French giants must either sell him in the coming months or run the risk of losing their talisman for free in a year's time. By no surprise, Real Madrid is lurking in the shadows, the same club that nearly signed Mbappe for free last summer before he ultimately decided to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Well, Los Blancos aren't wasting any time. According to ESPN, the 14-time UCL champions plan to submit a bid for Mbappe. Per reports, Paris is willing to negotiate with any team who offers a minimum of €150 million, which is definitely in Madrid's price range.

For what it's worth, Mbappe fired back at reports Tuesday that he's looking to join Real right now, claiming he's happy at PSG for the time being. but, the France international also made it clear he will not put pen to paper on a new deal next summer. Mbappe even said he told the club that before, but it appears Paris had no clue.

After losing Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia last week, it only makes sense for Real Madrid to try and lure in Mbappe, one of the lethal finishers on the planet. The Spanish capital has long been his favored destination and President Florentino Perez is regularly in contact with Mbappe's camp. Just imagine a front two of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Deadly.

Mbappe had another fantastic campaign for the Parisiens, bagging 41 goals across all competitions, including 29 in Ligue 1. He also took home the Golden Boot at the 2022 World Cup, netting eight times in seven outings as Les Bleus were bested by Lionel Messi and Argentina in penalties.