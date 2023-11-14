Real Madrid's midfield dynamo, Jude Bellingham, faces a setback as he is withdrawn from the England squad due to an ongoing shoulder injury

Real Madrid‘s midfield dynamo, Jude Bellingham, faces a setback as he is withdrawn from the England squad due to an ongoing shoulder injury, reported by GOAL. Despite his commitment to England duty earlier in the week, the Three Lions' medical team has opted for a cautious approach, sending the 20-year-old back to Spain for continued rehabilitation.

Bellingham, who missed Real Madrid's last two games, joined the England squad hopeful of featuring in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. However, a thorough assessment led to the decision to prioritize his recovery over national team duties. This news comes alongside the absence of Chelsea's Levi Colwill, who also grapples with a shoulder problem, ruling both players out of the upcoming crucial qualifiers.

Although Gareth Southgate retains a strong squad, already securing a place in Euro 2024, there are late additions and adjustments. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips will join the squad later in the week due to personal matters. Bellingham recently shared that he wants to have even more responsibility in the England squad, but he needs to wait to showcase his talent.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

For Real Madrid, the hope is that Jude Bellingham's departure from the England camp accelerates his rehabilitation. Since his high-profile move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Bellingham has made an immediate impact, netting 13 goals in his first 14 appearances. Real Madrid, currently second in La Liga, will eagerly anticipate his return to action as they face Cadiz on November 26, aiming to maintain their competitive position in the league.