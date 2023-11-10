Real Madrid fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the club provides a positive update on Jude Bellingham's injury status

Real Madrid fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the club provides a positive update on Jude Bellingham‘s injury status, reported by GOAL. Despite sitting out the recent Champions League clash against Braga, the 20-year-old midfielder is expected to make a triumphant return to action against Valencia in the upcoming La Liga fixture.

Bellingham, who arrived at Real Madrid for a staggering €103 million from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, sustained a knock in the encounter with Rayo Vallecano. Real Madrid, not willing to take any unnecessary risks with their star player, opted to rest him for the Champions League match, prioritizing his long-term fitness.

Carlo Ancelotti, the manager of the Blancos, shared an encouraging update, stating, “The player says he feels comfortable, today he trained, and tomorrow he will be available. If nothing happens in the next few hours, he will play.” This reassurance suggests that Bellingham is responding well to treatment and is on track to resume his impressive run on the field.

Bellingham's impact on Real Madrid has been nothing short of extraordinary since his arrival. His recent accolade as the Kopa Trophy winner further solidifies his status as a rising star in football. With an impressive tally of 13 goals in just 14 appearances across various competitions, Bellingham has become an integral part of the squad.

What's next for Real Madrid and Jude Bellingham?

As the midfielder prepares to join the England national team for international duty, his return against Valencia is eagerly anticipated by Real Madrid supporters. The prospect of witnessing Jude Bellingham's dynamic and skillful play once again has fans looking forward to another stellar performance from the young English talent.