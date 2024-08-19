A deeper look at the San Antonio Spurs' 2024-2025 NBA schedule shows some potentially not just good, but great, stretches for Victor Wembanyama and company. Several factors have been outlined by ClutchPoints as to why the Spurs have a more favorable schedule than other teams. Here are a couple of specific reasons as to why San Antonio fans can look forward to a promising season.

A chance for the Spurs to get their feet set

As we prepare to wrap up the summer, how many teams are truly expected to contend for the NBA championship? Certainly, the last two year's finalists fit the bill. Neither the Boston Celtics nor the Dallas Mavericks lost key pieces. Instead, the Mavs added Klay Thompson. The Denver Nuggets, who reached last year's second round after winning it all in 2023, qualify. As do the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose core is led by rising star Anthony Edwards and the young but very good Oklahoma City Thunder. The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks are among the chatter as well.

As of now, the Spurs are scheduled to play just three of those teams before Christmas Day. They open at the Mavericks on October 24 and visit them again in mid-November. Similarly, they travel to OKC on October 30 and then host the Thunder on November 19. They welcome the T'Wolves on November 2. Barring facing any of the other aforementioned squads as after-effects of the Play-in Tournament, the Knicks on December 25 represent just the fourth expected title contender they'll face before 2025.

This all means that the young Spurs, who'll be working in first-round draft pick Stephon Castle as well as veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes into the mix, will get some time to adjust without having to run through the league's buzz saws. That could bode well and lead to a good, if not decent, start, which in turn, would set the stage for a good season.

Good stretches at home

The Frost Bank Center will host nine home games through the first full month of the season. It'll host 11 in the last full month of the regular season. Throw in two home games in the small stretch of October that tips off the year and the Spurs will play a good amount of games in the friendly confines during crucial stretches.

Even the Rodeo Road Trip, which annually takes the team away from the Alamo City through most of February, features two contests that don't truly come on the road. In a continued effort to expand its footprint to the state's capital, the franchise will play a pair of regular season games in Austin for the third consecutive year. They'll start the second leg of the Rodeo jaunt right after the All-Star Break with those match-ups against the Phoenix Suns and Detroit Pistons.

Playing the majority of games in front of their faithful as bookends to the season could serve the Spurs well. It allows them to not only potentially get into a groove in November, but also to start applying the finishing touches in March with what they hope will be plenty of big games at home down the stretch as well.