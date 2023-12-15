The first reviews of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon are brutal.

The reviews are in for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. Unfortunately, they are not kind to the upcoming Netflix space opera.

A “dreadful” film?

At the time of this writing, Rebel Moon has a 9% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

IndieWire's David Ehrlich gave the film a scorching review — with a D- score.

“I never would've thought that watching a cyborg swordmaster played by Bae Doona square off against a child-eating Jena Malone spider could be so deeply boring, but Snyder has always had a knack for sucking the fun out of things that must have seemed cool on paper,” he said.

IGN also gave it a low score, giving it a 4 out of 10. Hanan Ines Flint called the script “derivative patchwork” and labeled the action as “mediocre.”

Even Variety didn't like Rebel Moon. Their critic Owen Gleiberman described the film as an amalgamation of Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Lord of the Rings, and Black Panther. He also found the film overly derivative.

There was some good, though. The Hollywood Handle appreciated certain aspects of the film. In their three-and-a-half star review, they praised Rebel Moon for its “epic battles, intriguing characters, and solid soundtrack.”

However, they also conceded that the film doesn't have a unique plot.

What's it about?

Rebel Moon is the first part of Zack Snyder's new franchise. Per Netflix, the synopsis reads: “After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.”