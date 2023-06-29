The Korean rating board seemingly out of nowhere gave the original Red Dead Redemption a new rating, sparking rumors of a remaster or port.

Gematsu was one of the first who noticed the new rating on the Korean rating board's official website. There, it shows the applicant, Take-Two Interactive Co., Ltd, filing for classification. The record states that the game's name was Red Dead Redemption. The application was given the classification CC-NV-230615-001. In Korea, game ratings will have an NP in the classification number if it refers to a PC game. If it has NV, on the other hand, it refers to a console game.

The classification application had a decision date of June 15, 2023, which means this application was fairly new. They then had a “Report content modification”, which had a decision date of June 27, 2023. This likely refers to when games would modify some of the contents of their game to get a certain game rating.

While a game rating doesn't seem all too significant, there's something important to note. The game's various versions for the console (Original, Undead Nightmare Collection, and GOTY Edition) already had a rating in Korea prior to this one. Thanks to this, a lot of rumors have started spreading on social media. Some, like Idle Sloth (embedded above), said “Looks like the rumors were true, we're getting a remastered with RDR2 graphics”. Others, however, are saying that it might just be a port for a new console.

As with all rumors, players would take this information with a grain of salt. Rockstar Games, the developers behind Red Dead Redemption, is yet to give an official announcement regarding a remaster or port. As such, this is not confirmation that one is on the way. However, it does seem weird that the game would all of a sudden get a new rating when it already had one.

Should more information come up regarding this matter, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all the information we have so far about the rumors surrounding a possible Red Dead Redemption remaster or port. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.