The Korean rating board seemingly out of nowhere gave the original Red Dead Redemption a new rating, sparking rumors of a remaster or port.

(FYI) Red Dead Redemption rated in Korea in 2023 🇰🇷 Looks like the rumors were true, we're getting a remastered with RDR2 graphics Source:https://t.co/1XCk8pheXS pic.twitter.com/m9T5VLUZxk — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) June 28, 2023

Gematsu was one of the first who noticed the new rating on the Korean rating board's official website. There, it shows the applicant, Take-Two Interactive Co., Ltd, filing for classification. The record states that the game's name was Red Dead Redemption. The application was given the classification CC-NV-230615-001. In Korea, game ratings will have an NP in the classification number if it refers to a PC game. If it has NV, on the other hand, it refers to a console game.

The classification application had a decision date of June 15, 2023, which means this application was fairly new. They then had a “Report content modification”, which had a decision date of June 27, 2023. This likely refers to when games would modify some of the contents of their game to get a certain game rating.

While a game rating doesn't seem all too significant, there's something important to note. The game's various versions for the console (Original, Undead Nightmare Collection, and GOTY Edition) already had a rating in Korea prior to this one. Thanks to this, a lot of rumors have started spreading on social media. Some, like Idle Sloth (embedded above), said “Looks like the rumors were true, we're getting a remastered with RDR2 graphics”. Others, however, are saying that it might just be a port for a new console.

As with all rumors, players would take this information with a grain of salt. Rockstar Games, the developers behind Red Dead Redemption, is yet to give an official announcement regarding a remaster or port. As such, this is not confirmation that one is on the way. However, it does seem weird that the game would all of a sudden get a new rating when it already had one.

Should more information come up regarding this matter, we will be sure to let you know.

