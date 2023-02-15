The Boston Red Sox didn’t have the 2022 season they were hoping for, and they compounded that by putting together one of the worst offseasons in the MLB. Now they head into the 2023 MLB season hoping that they will miraculously find their way into the postseason, despite playing in arguably the strongest division in the league in the American League East.

The Red Sox once again made some key mistakes this offseason, letting Xander Bogaerts hit free agency and then leave without properly replacing him. They have also made some confusing free agency signings, with many folks believing that they overpaid for aging closer Kenley Jansen and Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who has already signed a $90 million deal before taking a plate appearance in the majors.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Red Sox entering the 2023 season, and with Spring Training right around the corner, we will get some answers on what the future of this team looks like sooner rather than later. With the season fast approaching, let’s take a look at three bold predictions for Boston ahead of Spring Training.

3. Chris Sale will finish the season with an ERA above five

The Chris Sale injury saga that has taken place ever since the 2018 World Series championship has made Red Sox fans forget about how he had 308 strikeouts in 2017 or a 2.11 ERA in 2018. That’s because Sale’s numbers over the past four seasons (11-13, 195.2 IP, 4.09 ERA, 275 K, 1.14 WHIP) have been forgettable. Most of that work comes from 2019, as Sale has pitched just 48.1 innings over the past three seasons.

Sale is presumably healthy with Spring Training approaching, and the Sox are hoping he can return to his role as the team’s ace despite everything that has transpired over the past four seasons. That’s risky in its own right, and despite everything Sale says in an effort to make folks believe he can be the same pitcher he once was, he hasn’t shown anything to make anyone believe he can actually stay on the mound.

The prediction here isn’t concerned with Sale staying on the mound, but what he does when he’s actually healthy. Sale’s numbers ever since 2018 have not been good; he just hasn’t really been healthy enough to showcase that. If Sale ends up staying healthy, which is obviously not guaranteed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him struggle, and it says here that things will only get uglier for Sale, as he will finish the 2023 campaign with an ERA above five.

2. Rafael Devers will finish in the top five of the AL MVP race

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s Rafael Devers, who appeared to be well on his way to putting together an MVP caliber campaign for the Sox in the first half of the season. Devers picked up a hamstring injury in July, though, and he struggled through the remainder of the season. Still, his 2022 numbers (.295 BA, 27 HR, 88 RBI, .879 OPS) are really strong.

Perhaps the only reason for optimism this offseason in Boston is that the team managed to lock up Devers to a ten-year, $313.5 million extension after watching Bogaerts and Mookie Betts get cast aside when they wanted new deals. Devers is married to the Sox now, and considering how good he’s been recently, that’s a great sign for them.

We all know what Devers is capable of when he’s fully healthy, and now that he’s the focal point of the Sox lineup, he should only continue to improve. Devers doesn’t have the protection he once had in this lineup, but now that he will be their clear cut top run producer, expect another huge season from Devers. If he can stay healthy this time around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him earn his first top five MVP finish.

1. The Boston Red Sox will sneak into the playoffs as a wild card team

The gloom and despair surrounding the Red Sox offseason has been hard to miss. There aren’t many folks who are expecting much from them in the 2023 season, in part to the strength of their competitors, but primarily due to their foolish roster decisions. And yet, things might not be as bad as many folks (myself included) think they are.

Losing Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez in the lineup hurts, and Trevor Story’s potentially season-long injury was quite the gut punch, but the Red Sox still have some decent bats around Devers. They aren’t flashy, but it could be enough to get the job done. And while there isn’t a ton of star talent in the pitching staff, it’s safe to say that Boston has a lot of depth in both their starting rotation and bullpen, even after losing Nathan Eovaldi in free agency.

Aside from the Devers extension, has anything gone right for Boston this offseason? Probably not, but we have seen this team pull a rabbit out of their hat before (reminder that they made it all the way to the ALCS in 2021) and who’s to say they can’t do it again in 2023? It may take a lot to go right, but if things break Boston’s way, they will end up sneaking into the playoffs as the AL’s final wild card team.