The Boston Red Sox are going for the four game series split as they take on the Houston Astros. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox are batting .268 in the three games played this series. Adam Duvall leads the team with seven hits, including three home runs, two doubles, and seven RBI. Duvall is the only player on the Red Sox to hit a home run this series. Alex Verdugo has five hits, Trevor Story has three, and seven different players have two. On the mound, Boston has not been able to keep the Astros off the bases. They have a 1.85 WHIP, and 5.19 ERA as a result. None of their pitchers have recorded a quality start, but they do have 28 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

The Astros are hitting the ball very well. They have 36 hits in the three games, which gives them a batting average of .319 on the series. Six different players have four or more hits on the Astros. Yainer Diaz, Martin Maldonado, Kyle Tucker, and Chas McCormick have all gone yard in the series. McCormick has gone deep twice in the three games. Pitching wise, Houston has been just average. They have a 4.18 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 8.4 K/9 in the three games played this series. Only Justin Verlander has recorded a quality start for the Astros.

Brayan Bello will take the mound for the Red Sox. J.P France is the starting pitcher for the Astros.

Here are the Red Sox-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Astros Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Astros

TV: NESN, AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Bello has been having a pretty good season for Boston. He has had his ups and downs, but ultimately, he has been good. He is coming off a solid performance against the New York Yankees in which he went six innings and allowed just one run while striking out four. That is not the first time he has done something like that, though. Bello has made 21 starts, and he has given up three earned runs or less in 17 of them. Boston is 6-2 in his last eight starts because of this. If Bello can hold the Astros to just three runs or less, the Red Sox will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

J.P France is having a very good rookie season. He has made 17 starts and he has a 2.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and .246 oBA. France has also only allowed 12 home runs, so he does a great job at limiting his opponents power potential at the plate. One important note on France for this game is that he is dominant at home. France has made eight home starts, and he has an ERA of 1.92. In those starts, France has allowed just three of his 12 home runs, and opponents hit .247 off him. The Red Sox are in for a tough matchup with France on the mound in this game.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick

I expect another close game between these two teams. Both young pitchers on the mound are capable shutting their opponents down, and I think that is what happens in this game. I do expect this game to be close and lower scoring, so I will roll with the underdog. I am taking the Red Sox to cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Astros Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-192), Under 9 (-115)