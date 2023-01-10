By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Justin Turner parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, and he’s making a big move out to the East Coast after signing a two-year, $21.7 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. On Tuesday, speaking via the MLB Network, Turner revealed a surprise player in his decision to come to Boston. According to the Red Sox’s new slugger, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick texted him recruiting him to come to Beantown, informing him he’d be a great fit for the city, via Boston Strong on Twitter.

Turned admitted he was happy to have received such a message from Belichick, and hoped that he could text more with the renowned Patriots head coach in the future. Now that he’s a member of the Red Sox, there’s a good chance that could happen for Turner.

Turner had spent the previous nine seasons with the Dodgers. In 2022, the 38-year-old recorded a 2.0 WAR while slashing .278/.350/438 with 13 home runs, 81 RBI, and 61 runs scored. During the second half of the season, Turner had a .319 batting average and .889 OPS, offering a strong impression of what’s left in the tank ahead of the offseason. Still, the Dodgers declined the club option on his contract, making Big Red a free agent for the first time since 2014.

Now, partially thanks to Bill Belichick, Turner and his family will be headed out to Boston after agreeing to the two-year deal with the Red Sox. It could very well be his last stop before retirement, and it’s interesting to hear that the legendary NFL coach played a role in recruiting him to Beantown in MLB free agency.