The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for what could be their most active offseason in years, and manager Alex Cora is confident the team is prepared to make significant moves. Appearing at Boston College on Saturday for a leadership conference hosted by the Latin American Business Club, Cora hinted at an ambitious approach to free agency and trade opportunities, fueling excitement among fans.

After a disappointing 81-81 season, the Red Sox have signaled their intent to shift focus from player development to bolstering the major league roster. “I think the talk (internally) has been more about the big league club instead of player development, and that’s a positive for the fan base,” Cora said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “We have a plan in place. We know there are certain aspects of the roster that we have to improve. I think we’re going to be very aggressive on that.”

Boston has already been linked to some of the biggest names in the market, including star free agents like Blake Snell, Max Fried, and Corbin Burnes, as well as trade targets such as Garrett Crochet. The team is reportedly in the mix for Juan Soto, although the Yankees and Mets are considered the favorites to land the superstar. Cora was coy when asked about Soto, only acknowledging the slugger in passing. “People seem to love Juan Soto and his shuffle,” Cora said with a smirk, stopping short of confirming any direct discussions.

Red Sox eye top free agents this offseason

Cora admitted to traveling extensively during the offseason, though he kept details under wraps. “I can’t say I went or not,” he said when asked about his rumored meeting with Soto’s representatives in Southern California. “Obviously, there’s a process in place. We’re trying to gather as much information as possible. This started at the GM Meetings.”

One area where the Red Sox have already made moves is the bullpen. Boston recently signed veteran lefty reliever Justin Wilson to a one-year, $2.25 million contract. Cora expressed enthusiasm about the addition, noting Wilson’s potential to contribute despite recent struggles. “He kind of struggled at the end, but early in the season, his stuff was really good,” Cora said. “Veteran. He has been doing it for a while. The more the better. That’s the way I see it.”

While the free agent and trade markets remain quiet for now, Cora expects activity to pick up after Tuesday’s deadline for players to accept or decline qualifying offers. “I think everything starts, business-wise and industry-wise, from Tuesday on,” he explained. “See who is who and who’s going to be with who, and then go from there.”

For now, the Red Sox appear committed to building on the progress made last season. “We’re in a good place,” Cora said. “There were some good stories. Guys got better. Guys can still get better. And there’s a plan in place.” With heightened expectations and a proactive front office, the Red Sox are poised to deliver an offseason that could redefine their trajectory for years to come.