The Boston Red Sox are having an ugly end to their 2023 MLB campaign, as they saw their winless skid extend to five games following a 2-0 loss at Camden Yards to the Baltimore Orioles, whose win against the visitors gave them not just their 100th win of the season but, most importantly, also the American League East division title.

Despite the loss to their AL East rivals, Red Sox manager Alex Cora had nothing but praises for the Orioles.

“It was a great season for them,” Cora said after the loss to the Orioles (h/t Christopher Smith of MassLive). “From all of us, congratulations.”

Chris Sale started for the Red Sox and he gave his team five innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and a walk. However, runs were difficult to come by for Boston, who only managed to get three hits while getting struck out 10 times by the Orioles pitching staff.

Cora simply appreciates how the Orioles have turned things around over the last few seasons. It was not too long ago when Baltimore was winning only 50+ games in a season, but is now headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“Projects like that are always interesting,” Cora added. “What they did is from scratch. And knowing Mike and Sig from my year with Houston, understanding how they go about their process and the patience that they show throughout, it’s not easy.”

As for the Red Sox, they will look to stop their losing streak this Friday when they send Nick Pivetta to mound for the second game of the Orioles series.