The 2023 MLB campaign has felt like a dream for Baltimore Orioles fans. Or rather a fantasy that seemed years away from coming to fruition. This team is on its own timetable, however, constantly proving itself to be mature and talented enough to handle any challenge that stands in its way.

The O's storybook regular season culminated in jubilant fashion Thursday night, when they clinched the American League East title for the first time since 2014 with a 2-0 victory against the Boston Red Sox. Their manager, Brandon Hyde, expressed a sentiment shared by Baltimore's entire patient fan base.

“No one gave us a chance this year. … We just won the AL East!” he exclaimed, per the Baltimore Sun's Nathan Ruiz. Sometimes an athlete or coach creates an “us versus the world” scenario, without much basis to do so, presumably for the purpose of motivation. This is not one of those times.



Hyde is right. While the Orioles were a postseason sleeper for many fans after a surprise 2022 season, there was just too much experience and talent in the division to justify an all-in level of faith. And yet, they completely shattered all reasonable expectations. Baltimore proved to be far more than just a promising group. It is an undeniable World Series contender.

Brandon Hyde has played a major role in making that a perfectly mundane statement to make at the end of September. He has instilled an abundance of confidence in his young stars like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson and pressed the right buttons with his pitching staff.

He, the Orioles and their fans deserve to bask in this incredible achievement at home in Camden Yards. But Hyde's fiery comments will make for an even bigger moment if they come in the midst of a championship coronation.