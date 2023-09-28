The Boston Red Sox are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the start of the last series of the year. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Red Sox are on a four-game losing streak, and they just dropped two to the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is 4-5 against the Orioles this season, so they have a chance to win a season series here. Against Baltimore this season, the Red Sox are batting .296 with 12 home runs, and 62 runs scored. Rafael Devers, and Masataka Yoshida have combined for 26 hits, two home runs, 10 RBI, and 17 runs scored in the nine games played. On the mound, the Red Sox have a 7.29 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, and 7.2 K/9 in the nine games. Only one of their nine starts have been quality.

The Orioles have won four games in a row, and they hold a 2.5 game division lead over the Rays. One more win will have the Orioles clinch their division. Against the Red Sox this season, the Orioles have a .332 batting average, 17 home runs, and 67 runs scored. Ramon Urias leads the team with 13 hits, including a home run, and eight runs scored. Cedric Mullins leads the team with three home runs, 14 RBI, and nine runs scored. On the mound, the Orioles have a 5.95 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9. Just one of their nine starts have been quality.

Chris Sale will start for the Red Sox. Dean Kremer will get the ball for the Orioles.

Here are the Red Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Orioles Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

TV: NESN, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have faced Kremer twice this season, but both came very early on in the year. However, they were able to hit him well in those games. Boston scored nine runs on 13 hits through just 8 2/3 innings pitched for Kremer. Four of those hits were home runs. The Red Sox hit the ball well as they are third in the MLB in batting average. They should be able to keep that going in this game. If the Red Sox can hit the ball well off Kremer, and have a good offensive day, they will cover this spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are a very good team this season, and they have been able to crush Chris Sale. Sale has thrown 12 innings through three starts against the Orioles this season. In those innings, Baltimore has 22 hits, five home runs, and 19 total runs scored. The Orioles have crushed Chris Sale, and when a pitcher struggles against a team, it is very hard to turn that around. The Orioles have Sale's number and they should be able to score five or six runs off him in this game. If they can continue to do that, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This game should feature a lot of runs scored. Both pitchers have struggled against the opposing teams. When it comes down to picking a winner, I think the Orioles will cover the spread at home. Sale has not been good against Baltimore, and it is a road game for him. I am taking the Orioles.

Final Red Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+158), Over 7.5 (-110)