The Boston Red Sox were forced to scratch outfielder Tyler O’Neill from Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks due to inflammation in his finger. The Red Sox just got O’Neill back from the injured list last week. Now the team announced he’ll be out of the lineup again on Saturday, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

“[O’Neill’s] not ready for today. We’re shooting for tomorrow … [he’s] feeling better. He’ll hit during the game to see how it goes but most likely he’ll play tomorrow,” Boston manager Alex Cora explained, via Smith.

The two-time Gold Glove-winning left fielder initially missed time in early August battling multiple ailments that required hospitalization. O’Neill dealt with a stomach virus and ended up spending four days in the hospital with an infection in his left leg.

The 29-year-old veteran was placed on the 10-day injured list August 4 but wasn’t able to get back on the field when first eligible as his leg infection took a little longer to heal than initially expected. O’Neill returned to the Red Sox lineup on August 17 after about two weeks on the shelf. He’s now out of action again with what’s being described as left fourth finger inflammation. O’Neill last suited up for Boston on August 20. In the four games he played for the Red Sox between the two injuries O’Neill went just 2-15 with no extra-base hits.

The Red Sox need Tyler O’Neill healthy and hitting

Despite the recent struggles with injuries and production, O’Neill is an important member of the Red Sox lineup. In addition to his Gold Glove-caliber defense, he’s been excellent at the plate in his first year in Boston. O’Neill has 22 home runs, 46 RBI and 60 runs scored with a .875 OPS and an OPS+ of 137 so far this season. He’s produced 2.2 bWAR in just 84 games in 2024.

The latest injury isn’t expected to land O’Neill on the IL. Cora mentioned that the seven-year veteran has dealt with the finger ailment previously in his career. “He told me it takes one or two days so hopefully, tomorrow he’ll be playing,” Cora said, via MassLive.

O’Neill spent six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before landing with the Red Sox in an offseason trade. Boston badly needs the outfielder healthy and contributing as the team enters the postseason stretch run. The Red Sox have gone just 6-9 over their last 15 games. They’re 14-18 since returning from the All-Star break.

The rough patch has dropped the once surging Sox eight games behind the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East entering play on Saturday. However, Boston is just 3.5 games behind the Twins for the third AL Wild Card berth. O’Neill’s ability to return to health and form could have a major impact on the team’s playoff hopes