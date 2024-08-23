The Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, but they will be without a key player.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from the lineup due to left fourth finger inflammation, via Ian Browne. While it doesn't sound like a serious issue, it was enough to keep the slugger on the bench for the series opener.

The Canadian has dealt with his fair share of injury problems in the 2024 season. O'Neill has landed on the IL three times due to knee inflammation, a concussion, and a leg infection earlier this month that resulted in spending a few nights in a Kansas City hospital while the Red Sox were visiting the Royals. He ultimately missed 12 contests because of the obscure injury. Even skipper Alex Cora was surprised by just how large O'Neill's leg looked:

“I talked to [O’Neill] and he said, ‘Alex, I have no idea what happened,’” Cora said. “When J.J. [athletic trainer Jon Jochim] saw him in Texas, he was in bad shape. Then I think it was the last day that his leg was huge. He’s been getting treatment, doing everything possible with the medical staff to take care of this. … It just happened. He doesn’t know. He woke up in the morning and [his leg] was big.”

Despite playing just 84 games, O'Neill's first campaign in Beantown is going well. He's slashing .262 with 22 home runs and 46 RBI. O'Neill has also smacked 16 doubles. The 29-year-old has proven to be an important part of this Red Sox lineup when healthy.

With O'Neill out, Rob Refsnyder will start in left field on Friday. Boston is sitting at 67-59 on the year and still has a realistic chance of making the postseason. They're only 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and have gone 6-4 in their last 10 outings.