The MLB regular season is winding down as there is just over a month remaining before the playoffs begin. It's a crucial part of the year and the race for the postseason is heating up in both the American League and the National League. One team that is the hunt for an AL wild card spot is the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are currently 68-60 and sit just 3.5 games back of the final wild card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays are two games up on Boston and are the only team between the Red Sox and Houston Astros, who currently hold the final wild card spot in the AL. With the race intensifying, Boston made a couple important roster moves on Friday.

The Red Sox claimed former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Zack Weiss off of waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester, according to a tweet from Jen McCaffrey. To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston also announced that pitcher Corey Kluber has been placed on the 60-day IL.

The next month of baseball is going to be exciting for the Red Sox. They just finished up a massive series on the road against the Astros that had big wild card implications, and after losing the first two games of the series, Boston stormed back to win the final two to stay within striking distance of that coveted final playoff spot. Those two squads also play again in Boston at the end of August, and the Red Sox play the Blue Jays in mid September. It's going to be a fun month of baseball.