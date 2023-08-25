The Boston Red Sox are currently in a crucial part of their season as they are right in the thick of the American League wild card race. The Red Sox are 3.5 games back of the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot, and every game is crucial, especially when those teams are playing against each other. The Red Sox and Astros just finished up a massive four game series, and Boston put on an absolute show in game four, winning 17-1 to end the series in a 2-2 tie.

It's been awhile since Boston had a performance like they did on Thursday in Houston. Boston finished the game with 24 hits, and it was the first time they pulled off that feat since 2015 when they defeated the Mariners 22-10 with 26 hits, according to a tweet from ESPN Stats & Info. The Red Sox lost the first two games of this massive series, and putting up a performance up like that with their backs against the wall on the road was gutsy.

With the win, Boston improved to 68-60 and the Astros fell to 72-57. The Red Sox play the Astros again at home next week in what will be another crucial series. The Red Sox also have to worry about the Toronto Blue Jays, who are currently in fourth place, just ahead of Boston, in the AL wild card race.

The playoff race is heating up in both the American League and National League, and with just over a month remaining in the season, it's sure to be an exciting finish.