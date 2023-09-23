Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi spent five seasons as a member of the Boston Red Sox and even won a World Series with the team. In fact, he was a teammate of Chris Sale for four of those years and knows just how special of a human being the left-hander is.

Ahead of the series opener between the White Sox and Red Sox on Friday, Benintendi had nothing but praise for Sale before facing the veteran:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Via Scott Merkin:

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. He would take the shirt off his back for you. It will be fun to watch him out there tonight throwing against us.”

Sale might be a hothead at times, but it's clear all of his teammates love him. Unfortunately, injuries have limited the southpaw to just 29 starts across the last three seasons. In 2023, he's 6-4 with a 4.66 ERA, striking out 116 in 92.2 innings. The old Chris Sale has shown up at times.

As for Benintendi, the Red Sox traded him to the Kansas City Royals just before Spring Training in 2021. He spent a year and a half there before they shipped him off to the New York Yankees at the 2022 deadline. Things didn't work out and Benintendi ultimately ended up signing a five-year, $75 million deal with the White Sox before this season.

Red Sox fans will always have a soft spot for Benintendi, who came up with the ball club and played a key part in their 2018 title. They also know just how brilliant Sale is and hopefully, he can stay healthy and find his best once again.