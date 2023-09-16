The Boston Red Sox have made a couple of roster moves involving two players. The Red Sox have placed Triston Casas on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Bobby Dalbec has been called up from Triple-A and will take Triston Casas' place on the big-league roster.

With only 14 games left on the regular-season schedule and Boston almost certain to miss the playoffs. Casas' shoulder injury will likely end his 2023 season. Casas has played as well as in his rookie season as the Red Sox could've hoped. The first baseman is hitting .263 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI. Casas' .367 on-base percentage is the highest on the team.

After a promising start to his MLB career in 2020 and 2021, Dalbec has only played 10 games with the Red Sox in 2023. The 28-year-old hit .167/.286/.167 in 12 at-bats. Dalbec is still looking for his first home run this year with Boston. He last played for in the majors on June 25.

In 114 games for Triple-A Worcester, Dalbec has an impressive .938 OPS. He has 33 home runs and 79 RBI.

The Red Sox fell to sole possession of last place in the AL East when they were shut out 3-0 by the Toronto Blue Jays Friday night. Boston is 7.5 games behind out of the third and final AL wild-card spot. Even the New York Yankees have moved ahead of the Red Sox in the playoff race, having just beaten Boston three times in four games at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox have been on a downward spiral since sweeping the Yankees in the Bronx. Boston has gone 8-16 in its last 24 games.

Chief Baseball Offer Chaim Bloom was fired earlier this week.