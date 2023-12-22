New Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo received an NSFW message from a Red Sox legend.

Alex Verdugo was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees earlier in the offseason. While expressing his excitement for playing for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Verdugo rubbed a former Red Sox legend the wrong way.

“I'm very, very excited to work with Aaron (Boone). I seen the way he has his players backs,” Verdugo said, via a clip posted by Jared Carrabis. “I mean, that's something I want to see out of my head coach. I want to see some fire, some fight for the guys. I think just instead of airing people out, have their backs.

“I'm really excited for this fresh start.”

Former Boston All-Star closer Jonathan Papelbon didn't appreciate the shade being thrown at Red Sox manager Alex Cora. He called out Verdugo in a fiery rant on X (formerly Twitter).

“Verdugo I mean Vertigo is a B***h. Cora has his players and teammates backs more than anyone in the game. You aired yourself out by being late, lazy and unproductive. If I played for Cora I’m drilling this b***h, just saying.”

Does Alex Verdugo have bad blood with the Red Sox?

Verdugo is clearly prepared for a fresh start with the Yankees. He did not like Cora's approach when speaking about him publicly.

Cora, who's managed the Red Sox since 2018, once told the media he wanted to see more out of Verdugo. Cora also benched the outfielder multiple times for reasons such as a lack of effort and showing up late.

Perhaps moving on was the best option for both the Red Sox and Verdugo. He's a good player, providing impressive contact ability from the left-side of the plate. Verdugo is also a respectable defensive outfielder.

The center-piece of the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, chemistry became a concern for Verdugo and the Sox during his time with the team. Now, he is set to play for Boston's biggest rival.